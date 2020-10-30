Spitfires GM says Players and Staff Will be Ready for Upcoming Season

The general manager of the Windsor Spitfires is looking forward to the 2020/2021 season.

Bill Bowler says it's great news the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) plans to start its regular season Feb. 4.

He says players along with their families and team staff are eager to get the season started.

The league shutdown in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Bowler says the organization has and continues to stress patience.

"Little disappointed that we can't get rolling right now but our players and our staff will be ready once the season commences."

The Return to Play plan would see a 40 game regular season, down from the usual 68.

The playoffs will be cut in half, with eight teams instead of the usual 16 qualifying during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first round will be a best-of-five with the next two best-of-seven.

With fewer games planned, Bowler says teams are going to need a really good start to the season.

"That's a real short season. Only four teams out of 10 make the playoffs. It's yet to be determined the conferences or our division so depending on schedule, it definitely changes the way you look at it especially for development for young players. So the schedule change is a real eye opener and it will make some decisions real tough," he says.

Bowler says he guarantees the players and the staff will be ready to perform once the season begins.

"There's no question it's difficult for young people but again they've been excellent through the process and again, it's just a wait and see," he adds.

The league says teams will primarily play against opponents in their geographic region.

One potential issue for the OHL is body contact. Ontario sport minister Lisa MacLeod said earlier this month that the OHL will have to try to remove physical contact, including bodychecking, if it's to have a season.

Another possible concern is cross-border play involving three of the OHL's U.S.-based teams.

Current restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border would prevent the teams from crossing the border to play their games.

With files from the Canadian Press