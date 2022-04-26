Spitfires go for 3-0 series lead as series shifts to Sarnia

As their opening round series shifts to the road, the Windsor Spitfires will look to take a strangle hold over the Sarnia Sting.

Windsor leads the best of seven 2-0 after outscoring the Sting 7-1 in Games 1 and 2, and controlling much of the play on home ice.

Goaltender Mathias Onuska has been a rock in the net for the Spitfires, with a .971 save percentage and a 0.50 goals against average through two games.

Puck drop tonight is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.