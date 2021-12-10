Spitfires handle Knights with ease in 4-1 final in London

Make it three wins in a row as the Windsor Spitfires took down their rivals on the road Friday night.

Windsor came out strong and never looked back outshooting the London Knights 42-22 in a 4-1 final.

This is the first time this season the Spitfires have beaten the Knights having dropped their first three meetings.

Wyatt Johnston led the way for Windsor netting his 14th goal of the season while adding an assist on a Matthew Maggio goal — Alex Christopoulos and Kyle McDonald were the other goal scorers for the Spitfires.

Windsor now heads back home for a showdown with the Kitchener Rangers Saturday night.

The AM800 pre-game show goes at 6:50pm with puck drop at 7:05pm.