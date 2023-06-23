Spitfires head coach Marc Savard accepts coaching job with the NHL's Calgary Flames

The head coach of the Windsor Spitfires is moving up to the big leagues.

It was announced by the Spitfires on Friday afternoon that Marc Savard will be leaving the Ontario Hockey League and has accepted an assistant coaching position with the Calgary Flames of the National Hockey League.

Savard has been with Windsor for two years, and prior to Windsor he was an assistant coach in 2019-2020 with the St. Louis Blues.

In his first season with the Spitfires they went 44-17-4-3 and clinched first place in the Western Conference. Savard also guided the Spits to the Ontario Hockey League finals in 2022.

Prior to coaching, he was selected in the NHL Entry Draft in 1995 by the New York Rangers in the 4th round, 91st overall.

Bill Bowler, General Manager of the Windsor Spitfires, says it's a great moment for Savard to fulfill this dream of his.

"We're real proud of him, and obviously it's going to be a hole that we're going to have to replace, but like anything anytime there's a change it just means more opportunity or new opportunity."

He says for two years Savard led the team to great success.

"Marc led the team to leading the league in goals and our powerplay and two Western Conference championships, so, we had a lot of success on the ice. And obviously a lot goes into the players and the entire staff but it was led by Marc. And obviously the Calgary Flames see what he did for our organization, and they're looking for his help to do that with the Flames."

Bowler says this was a sudden decision, and they don't have a replacement lined up just yet.

"It's not shocking because Marc's abilities, teams were calling and looking for having Marc leave our organization. But it's so fresh that no we have not moved on from Marc just yet. Obviously we will, and we'll do our best for not only our players but our community and fans that we get a replacement that makes everyone happy."

Savard's professional playing career lasted fifteen seasons in the NHL, with stops in Calgary, Atlanta and Boston and the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack.

He played over 800 games in the NHL and recorded 706 points throughout his career.