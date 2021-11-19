Spitfires head to Flint Saturday for the first of a home-and-home series

The Windsor Spitfires are on the road Saturday night for the first of a home-and-home series with the Flint Firebirds.

The last time the two teams met Windsor came out on top 6-2.

The Spitfires will be looking to snap a two game losing streak after falling to the second place Soo Greyhounds and last place Erie Otters.

Windsor currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference while Flint holds on to eighth.

Saturday's game gets underway at 7pm with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 6:45pm.

Teams head back to Windsor Sunday for an afternoon puck drop at 4:05pm — AM800's Sunday pre-game show gets underway at 3:50pm.