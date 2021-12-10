Spitfires head to London without star winger Cuylle

The Windsor Spitfires are on the road Friday night in London to face the Knights in the Ontario Hockey League.

Windsor has lost all three meetings against the Knights this season including one in a shootout, with London outscoring the Spitfires 14-to-6.

Both teams will be without some of their stars who are taking part in Team Canada's selection camp in Calgary ahead of the World Junior Hockey tournament in Red Deer and Edmonton, Alberta.

The Spitfires will be without left winger Will Cuylle, who has 18 goals and 25 points in 22 games this season in Windsor.

The Knights will be minus goalie Brett Brochu. The 19-year-old from Tilbury leads the OHL with 16 wins in 22 starts this season along with a league best .921 save percentage and a 2.48 goals-against-average, which is second best in the OHL.

London captain Luke Evanglelista is also at the selection camp. The right winger has 20 goals and 40 points in 21 games this season. He's tied for the lead in goals scored and second in the overall points race.

AM800 has the broadcast from the game starting at 7:15 p.m.