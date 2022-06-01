Spitfires headed to OHL Finals after 4-0 win in Game 7 against Firebirds

For the first time since the 2009-2010 season, the Windsor Spitfires are headed back to the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Series.

The Spitfires defeated the Flint Firebirds 4-0 in Game 7 of the OHL's Western Conference Final on Wednesday night, thanks to a hat trick from Daniel D'Amico and stellar play in goal from Xavier Medina.

For a second straight night D'Amico got himself on the score sheet in the 1st period, opening the scoring with his 7th goal of the playoffs to give Windsor a 1-0 lead before the 10 minute mark.

D'Amico wasn't done there, as his hot streak continued later in the 1st, burying his second goal of the game to make 2-0 for the Spitfires.

That's where things stood after the opening 20 minutes of play.

The 2nd period was scoreless for most of the frame, until late in the period when Alex Christopoulos buried his 8th of the postseason past Firebirds goaltender Luke Cavallin to give Windsor a 3-0 lead heading to the 3rd period.

In the 3rd the Firebirds put the pressure on, outshooting Windsor 14-6, but the Spitfires held steady until D'Amico completed the hat trick into the empty net to seal the deal for Windsor.

Medina, playing in back to back elimination games due to an injury to Matt Onuska, made 38 saves in the shutout victory.

Overall shots in the game were 38-36 in favour of Flint.

The Spitfires will face the Eastern Conference champion Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL finals, with the series beginning this Friday night in Hamilton:

Game 1, Fri., June 3 at Hamilton, 7:00pm

Game 2 , Sun., June 5 at Hamilton, 2:00pm

Game 3, Mon., June 6 at Windsor, 7:00pm

Game 4, Fri., June 10 at Windsor, 7:00pm

Game 5, Sun., June 12 at Hamilton, 2:00pm*

Game 6, Mon., June 13 at Windsor, 7:00pm*

Game 7, Wed., June 15 at Hamilton, 7:00pm*