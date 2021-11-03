Spitfires heading to Flint for the first time in 18 months

The Windsor Spitfires bus is heading stateside for the first time in almost a year and a half.

The team will be in Flint Wednesday night to take on the Firebirds.

General manager Bill Bowler says it's a sign of things getting back to normal as more and more COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.

"What a great road trip this will be," says Bowler. "You've heard NHL teams talk about being allowed to cross the border and go on real road trips and it's the same for us. The fact that we get to go into a different building and get on a bus and hang out, have a team meal together, etc. It's just a huge positive that we're back playing hockey."

He says players and team staff are looking forward to the trip.

"It's been a long time and, especially for us folks here in Windsor, we cross the border often and it's something a lot of us have missed and to get into some of these buildings that we haven't been into in a while, it's going to be exciting," he says. "These are good division rival games when we play Flint and Saginaw."

Bowler adds plenty of work went into making the road trip possible.

"We are going to be prepared and make sure the border is aware of our arrival time crossing and returning and then, of course, with all the protocols necessary to get back into Canada," says Bowler. "That's all been taken care of and we're willing to do anything if it allows us to keep playing hockey and crossing the border."

The Spitfires last played the Firebirds on March 7, 2020 losing 4-3 in overtime.

Puck drops Wednesday night in Flint at 7pm with the AM800 pre-game show getting underway at 6:45pm.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi