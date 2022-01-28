Spitfires hit the road for a stop in Guelph Friday

The Windsor Spitfires will try to make it two wins in a row as they make a stop in Guelph Friday night.

Windsor is coming off of a dominate 5-2 victory over the Sarnia Sting Thursday at the WFCU Centre.

The last time Windsor and Guelph met was way back in October when the Spitfires doubled up the Storm 6-3.

The teams were scheduled to play on three other occasions, but those were all called off due to COVID-19.

Windsor and Guelph have nearly identical records this season with both putting up 19 wins.

Friday's match up gets underway at 7:30pm with the AM800 pre-game show at 7:15pm.