Spitfires hit the road looking to make it seven in a row

The Windsor Spitfires are back on the ice Tuesday night, looking to make it seven in a row.

The Spits travel up the 401 to Kitchener to face-off against the Rangers.

It's the first game after the holiday break for both clubs.

Windsor last played on December 17, knocking off Saginaw 7-5.

Kitchener's game on December 18 against Erie was postponed. The Rangers played the previous night losing to Sault Ste. Marie in overtime 4-3.

All the action can be heard on AM800 starting at 6:45pm with the pre game show. Puck drops at 7pm.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Hockey League has postponed a game between the Windsor Spitfires and Sarnia Sting.

The game was scheduled for Sunday January 2, but due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Sting, the game has been postponed along with two other Sting games.

The league says all three games will be rescheduled.