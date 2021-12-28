Spitfires hit the road looking to make it seven in a row
The Windsor Spitfires are back on the ice Tuesday night, looking to make it seven in a row.
The Spits travel up the 401 to Kitchener to face-off against the Rangers.
It's the first game after the holiday break for both clubs.
Windsor last played on December 17, knocking off Saginaw 7-5.
Kitchener's game on December 18 against Erie was postponed. The Rangers played the previous night losing to Sault Ste. Marie in overtime 4-3.
All the action can be heard on AM800 starting at 6:45pm with the pre game show. Puck drops at 7pm.
Meanwhile, the Ontario Hockey League has postponed a game between the Windsor Spitfires and Sarnia Sting.
The game was scheduled for Sunday January 2, but due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Sting, the game has been postponed along with two other Sting games.
The league says all three games will be rescheduled.