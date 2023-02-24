Spitfires hit the road to take on the 67's in Ottawa

The Windsor Spitfires are looking for a win tonight against the 67's in Ottawa.

Windsor is coming off a 6-2 loss last night in Peterborough to the Petes.

With the Spitfires loss on Thursday, the team has dropped to second place in the Western Conference, behind the London Knights, with a 37-13-4-1. Windsor still leads the Western Division.

The 67's lead the Eastern Conference with a 39-11-2-2 record.

Windsor and Ottawa have already clinched playoff spots, along with the London Knights.

Captain Matthew Maggio continues to lead the OHL in points with 89, and goals with 43.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.



