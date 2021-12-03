Spitfires hold on for 7-5 win in Sarnia

The Windsor Spitfires snapped a four game losing skid with a win on the road Friday night against the Sarnia Sting.

Sarnia made a late push scoring three goals in the third period, but Windsor was able to hold on to secure the 7-5 victory.

It was quite the game for Windsor's Wyatt Johnston who had a six point night with two goals and four assists in the high scoring affair.

Kyle McDonald netted a pair of goals in the win as well which moves Windsor to 9-8-2-2 on the season.

The Spitfires now have the weekend off before hosting the Owen Sound Attack Wednesday night.

Puck drops at the WFCU Centre at 7:30pm while the AM800 pre-game show goes at 7:15pm.