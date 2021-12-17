Spitfires hold on in Saginaw for sixth straight win

The Windsor Spitfires are heading into the Christmas break riding a six game win streak after holding on for a win on the road Friday night.

The Spitfires came out strong in Saginaw wrapping up the first two periods with a 3-1 lead.

The third period was a wild ride with eight goals scored including four from Windsor on the way to a 7-5 victory.

Daniel D'Amico and Wyatt Johnston each had a three point night for the Spitfires with a goal and a pair of assists.

Windsor is now off until December 28 when it travels to Kitchener for a showdown with the Rangers.

The AM800 pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45pm with puck drop at 7pm.