Spitfires hold on in Saginaw for sixth straight win
The Windsor Spitfires are heading into the Christmas break riding a six game win streak after holding on for a win on the road Friday night.
The Spitfires came out strong in Saginaw wrapping up the first two periods with a 3-1 lead.
The third period was a wild ride with eight goals scored including four from Windsor on the way to a 7-5 victory.
Daniel D'Amico and Wyatt Johnston each had a three point night for the Spitfires with a goal and a pair of assists.
Windsor is now off until December 28 when it travels to Kitchener for a showdown with the Rangers.
The AM800 pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45pm with puck drop at 7pm.