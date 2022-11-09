Spitfires hold steady at #7 on CHL Top-10 Rankings

The Windsor Spitfires strong play continues to lead to more wins, and it's being noticed in the CHL's Top-10 Rankings.

Windsor is holding steady at the #7 spot on the list in the latest rankings released by the CHL on Tuesday:

1. Red Deer Rebels

2. Quebec Remparts

3. Winnipeg ICE

4. Ottawa 67's

5. Sherbrooke Phoenix

6. Portland Winterhawks

7. Windsor Spitfires

8. Seattle Thunderbirds

9. Halifax Mooseheads

10. North Bay Battalion



No OHL team lights the lamp more than the Spitfires, who lead the league with 75 goals through 15 games played so far this year.

The club added to those efforts over the past week by combining for 11 goals in victories over Sarnia and Kingston, sandwiched around a loss to Mississauga on Saturday.

Leading the way in Windsor is veteran right-wing Alex Christopoulos who has now scored in three straight games to lead the Spitfires with 11 goals, while New York Islanders draftee Matthew Maggio paces the team offensively with 21 points in 13 games played.

Windsor is behind only the Ottawa 67's in the overall OHL standings, with a record of 10-2-3-0.

The Spitfires return to action tomorrow night when they host the Peterborough Petes.