Spitfires Home Opener Date and Opponent Announced

The Windsor Spitfires will kick off the 2021-22 regular season at home.

The Spits will welcome the Sarnia Sting to the WFCU Centre on Thursday October 7 at 7:30pm.

The following night, the Spits will be on the road when they battle the Sting in Sarnia.

The Ontario Hockey League announced the home openers for all teams on Monday with the entire schedule being released on Tuesday.

The 2020-21 season was cancelled in late April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OHL has not played a game since mid-March 2020.