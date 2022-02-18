Spitfires honour Mickey Renaud with a wild overtime win Friday

A wild one at home for the Windsor Spitfires Friday as the team hosted the Flint Firebirds for its annual Mickey Renaud Night.

Windsor got on the board quick scoring less than two minutes into the first period — then adding a couple more for a 3-0 lead.

Flint then went on a tear scoring four straight for a 4-3 advantage late in the third period.

Then, with just 26 seconds left in regulation, Pasquale Zito netted his 15th of the season to force overtime.

It didn't take long in the extra frame as Michael Renwick blasted home the winner to give Windsor a 5-4 victory.

The Spitfires will now take their three game win streak on the road for the second half of a home-and-home series with the Firebirds.

Saturday's game in Flint gets underway at 7pm with the AM800 pre-game show set for 6:45pm.