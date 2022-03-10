Spitfires hoping to extend win streak as they host Attack Thursday

The Windsor Spitfires are riding a two game win streak as they get set to welcome the Owen Sound Attack to the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

Windsor is coming off of victories over a couple of top notch teams beating the Soo Greyhounds 7-3 and the London Knights 6-4.

The wins have moved the Spitfires into third place in the Western Conference with a record of 29-14-3-3 with less than 20 games to go in the season.

Windsor's Wyatt Johnston continues to lead the league in points with 90 including five in the last two games.

The Spitfires and the Attack face off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The AM800 pre-game show is scheduled to get underway at 7:15 p.m.