Spitfires hoping to squash the Sting at home Thursday

The Windsor Spitfires are gearing up to host the Sarnia Sting Thursday night.

The Spitfires will aiming at redemption after blowing a 5-3 lead the last time the teams met letting the Sting score three straight on the way to a 6-5 victory.

Windsor's Wyatt Johnston will be looking to climb up the points leader board — he sits in second in the league with 63 points, just one behind North Bay's Brandon Coe.

The Spitfires are currently fifth in the Western Conference while the Sting hold on to seventh.

Thursday night's game at the WFCU Centre gets underway at 7:30 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 7:15 p.m.