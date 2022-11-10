Spitfires host Petes

The Windsor Spitfires are back in action on Thursday night, when they host the Peterborough Petes at the WFCU Centre.

The Spitfires continue to hold down top spot in both the OHL's Western Conference and West Division with a record of 10-2-3-0 on the season.

Windsor is coming off a 6-3 win over the Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday, while Peterborough lost 2-1 in a shootout against the Hamilton Bulldogs on Tuesday.

No team is scoring more in the OHL so far this season than the Spitfires, who have 75 goals in 15 games.

Tecumseh native and New York Islanders pick Matthew Maggio has paced the Spitfires offensively since arriving from NHL camp, now up to 21 points in 13 games played.

The AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell gets underway at 6:50 p.m., and puck drop will follow at 7:05 p.m.