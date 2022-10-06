Spitfires host Wolves looking for first win of the season

The Windsor Spitfires go for their first win of the young Ontario Hockey League season tonight at the WFCU Centre.

The Spits are welcoming the Sudbury Wolves to town, who are coming off a 6-2 victory against the Mississauga Steelheads on Sunday.

Windsor dropped its season opener 2-1 in overtime against the Sarnia Sting last weekend.

Rookie and Windsor native Noah Morneau has the lone goal for the Spitfires on the season.

Last year's league MVP, Wyatt Johnston, remains at the Dallas Stars NHL training camp.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.