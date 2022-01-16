Spitfires hosting Firebirds Sunday afternoon in make up game

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking to turn things around after a tough loss on the road Friday night.

The team is hosting the Flint Firebirds Sunday to make up a game that was postponed on December 31 due to positive cases of COVID-19 among players.

Windsor blew a 5-3 lead Friday giving up three straight goals to the Sting in Sarnia in a 6-5 final.

Sunday's clash between the Spitfires and Firebirds gets underway at 5:05pm at the WFCU Centre.

The AM800 pre-game show is scheduled for 4:50pm.