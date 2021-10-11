Spitfires hosting Knights in Thanksgiving Monday matinee game

The Windsor Spitfires will host the London Knights on Monday afternoon.

The Spits are coming off a home and home split against the Sarnia Sting to start the season.

On Friday night, Wyatt Johnston stole the puck off the Sarnia defender and fed a back pass to a flying Will Cuylle in the slot who scored the overtime winner to complete the comeback and get Windsor their first win on the season.

Head coach Marc Savard now goes looking for his first win on home ice.

Puck drop is set for 2:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.