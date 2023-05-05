Spitfires hosting orientation camp for new draft picks Saturday
The Windsor Spitfires will be hosting their orientation camp on Saturday, May 6 which will introduce 2023 OHL Priority Selection and U-18 Draft picks to the club.
The day will consist of the team owners welcoming the players and their families to Windsor, followed by a few guest speakers, as well as a arena and dressing room tour.
The players will also have a chance to suit up for on-ice activities in the afternoon.
Camp attendees include all selections from both the OHL Priority Selection and the U-18 Drafts:
- Jack Nesbitt
- Adrian Manzo
- Michael Lavigne
- Easton Pace
- Mickael Tissier
- Marcus Lagana
- Gabriel Donohue
- Maxime Morin
- Kyle Butt
- Julian Gignac
- Luke Laevens
- Evan Hjelholt
- Dante Bertolin
- Jaksen Ward
The on ice session will run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and it will be open to the public.
The skate will be held on the AM800 community rink.