Spitfires in Hamilton for Game 7 of the OHL Championship

The Windsor Spitfires are on the road Wednesday night for Game 7 of the Ontario Hockey League Championship in Hamilton.

The Spitfires face the Bulldogs in the winner-take-all game after forcing the deciding game in the series with a 5-2 win Monday at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

Spitfires head coach Marc Savard,says they just have to keep it simple in Game 7.

"The best thing about our hockey club, we don't change a lot of stuff, our structure is good, we play the right way, we don't cheat. We got to go in there and have that same mentality and stay aggressive. I think if we do that we'll win the hockey game," he says.

Savard says they've been talking throughout the entire playoffs about the journey they're on.

"We want to get to a special place and I think we've learned a lot along the way, to already have a Game 7 under our belt helps us big time. We're going in there, it's going to be a rowdy crowd and a tough task, but I think we've answered the bell on everything," he says.

Windsor advanced to the OHL Final after defeating the Flint Firebirds in a seven game series in round three of the playoffs.

Savard says the Bulldogs are the best team in the Canadian Hockey League, all the pressure is going to be on them at home.

"They're supposed to be there. We've gone under the radar and just worked, we don't give up. There's going to be no quit in our club on Wednesday," he adds.

AM800 has the broadcast from tonight's Game 7 of the OHL Championship series. Our coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with the pre-game show with Steve Bell and Manny Pavia.