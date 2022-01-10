Spitfires' Johnston earns OHL Player of the Week following solid series in the Soo

Windsor Spitfire forward Wyatt Johnston continues his offensive tear.

The OHL has named him Player of the Week after he recorded two goals and six assists in just two games this past week.

The Spitfires had a number of games postponed due to COVID-19, but did play a weekend series in the Soo where they downed the first place Greyhounds 5-2 and 10-4 — Johnston had a goal and three assists in each win and is currently riding a seven game point streak.

This comes after Johnston was named the league's Player of the Month for December putting up 19 points in eight games.

The 18-year-old was drafted in the first round, 23rd overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Draft.