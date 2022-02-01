Spitfires' Johnston earns second straight OHL Player of the Month

The Windsor Spitfires' Wyatt Johnston continues to be red hot.

For the second straight month he's been named the OHL Player of the Month putting up 19 points in just eight games in January with five goals and 14 assists.

Johnston has made it onto the score sheet in seven of his last eight games including several multi-point nights.

The 18-year-old Dallas Stars prospect currently sits in third in the league for points with 65 in 35 games this season.

Johnston is the first OHL player to earn back-to-back Player of the Month honours since 2017.

He'll have a chance to add to his point total when the Spitfires get back on the ice Thursday night at home.

Windsor is hosting Guelph for a 7:30pm puck drop with the AM800 pre-game show at 7:15pm.