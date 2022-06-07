Spitfires Johnston named OHL's Most Outstanding Player

Windsor Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston has been named the Red Tilson Trophy winner as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player for the 2021-22 season.

19-year-old Johnston, from Toronto, was a 2021 first round pick in the NHL draft by the Dallas Stars and led the OHL in scoring during the regular season with124 points in 68 games.

He follows past greats in Ryan Ellis (2011), Ernie Godden (1981) and Glenn Hall (1951) as the fourth player in Spitfires history to have his name etched on the Red Tilson Trophy.

OHL Commissioner David Branch was on hand to present the League's most prestigious individual award to Johnston on Tuesday, a day after the Spitfires big win in Game 3 against the Hamilton Bulldogs.

(Photo Credit: Taken by Rob Hindi)

Johnston says it's an amazing honour to receive the award.

"There are countless people who have had massive contributions to helping me in this accomplishment. It is a huge privilege based on all the great players in this league. It is definitely a pretty cool feeling."

Johnston's phenomenal season has continued in the playoffs, as he leads the OHL in postseason scoring with 37 points in 21 games played.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi