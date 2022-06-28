Spitfires Johnston nominated for three CHL awards

The Canadian Hockey League has announced the 2021-22 Award nominees, and Windsor Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston has three nominations.

Presented annually, the CHL Awards celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of players from across the Canadian Hockey League, with 10 trophies presented based on individual performances throughout the 2021-22 season.

The nominees for each award are determined by the winner of the corresponding award presented in each member league from the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League.

For the David Branch Player of the Year Award, Johnston is nominated, as well as Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers) from the WHL and William Dufour (Saint John Sea Dogs) from the QMJHL.

The David Branch Player of the Year Award is presented to the player judged to be the most outstanding in the Canadian Hockey League.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHL

For the Top Scorer Award, Johnston is once again nominated, alongside Arshdeep Bains (Red Deer Rebels) from the WHL, and Joshua Roy (Sherbrooke Phoenix) from the QMJHL.

The Top Scorer Award is presented annually to the highest scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHL

For the Sportsman Player of the Year Award, Johnston has another nomination, as well as Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers) from the WHL and Jordan Dumais (Halifax Mooseheads) from the QMJHL.

The Sportsman Player of the Year Award is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL's William Hanley Trophy, the QMJHL's Frank J. Selke Memorial Trophy, and the WHL's Brad Hornung Trophy.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHL

Johnston was drafted by Dallas Stars in round 1, 23rd overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He has played for the Windsor Spitfires for two seasons.