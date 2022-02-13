Spitfires keep momentum going as they beat the Knights

The Windsor Spitfires keep the momentum going as they beat the London Knights at home yesterday at the WFCU Centre.

Both teams traded goals in the first period to make it a tie game 1-1.

London scored early on in the second but the Spitfires fired back with two goals of their own to take the lead.

The last two Spits goals were scored by Daniel D'amico and Wyatt Johnston near the end of the third period to make it a 5-2 final.

The Spitfires are back in action at home on Friday, February 18 to take on the Flint Firebirds.

Puck Drops at 7:30pm while the AM800 pre game show gets underway at 7:15pm.

