Spitfires kick off the 2023-24 campaign on the road in Sarnia

The Ontario Hockey League season is officially underway.

A few games took place on Thursday night, and the Windsor Spitfires will kick off their 2023-2024 campaign on the road in Sarnia tonight.

The Spitfires finished the pre-season with a record of 1-4-0, but the team was without 10 regular players from last season's team due to injuries and NHL Camps.

Friday night will be the first game for new head coach Jerrod Smith, who previously served as an assistant coach with the club for numerous years.

The Spitfires are the defending West Division champions, finishing last season with a record of 44-18-4-2.

Their division rivals, the Sting, finished second in the West Division last year.

Bill Bowler, General Manager of the Windsor Spitfires, says everyone is feeling the buzz to begin.

"It's an exciting time obviously to start the season. We've had a great training camp and our first game is in Sarnia, but we're back home Saturday in the WFCU against Guelph. So, the whole team is excited."

He says there are many new faces on the team this year.

"Any year there's always a lot of turnover, and a new team, and we've just got to build that chemistry and see how this roster plays out. But, it's a new year, a new beginning, so it's a real exciting time and can't wait to see how this season unfolds."

He adds that there is a lot of confidence in new head coach, Jerrod Smith.

"This is a great time for Jerrod, it's his first OHL game, well deserved. And we're extremely confident Jerrod will have our guys ready, and we just can't wait to get started."

Bowler says he's excited to see all of the Spits fans back at the WFCU.

"I know our players love playing in front of big crowds, so, we're ready to go, and can't wait to see everyone at the WFCU Centre Saturday night."

The club will be relying on growth from within after a number of players graduated to the next level, with names like forward Liam Greentree and defenceman Anthony Cristoforo expected to take the next steps after solid rookie seasons in the OHL.

Windsor's home opener then follows on Saturday night, when they welcome the Guelph Storm to the WFCU Centre.

Both games are 7:05 p.m. puck drops.

-with files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier