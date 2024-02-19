Spitfires knock off the Greyhounds

Cole Davis, Liam Greentree and AJ Spellacy each had a goal and an assist as the Spitfires knocked off the Soo Greyhounds 6-4 at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Max Donoso made 30 saves to earn his second win as a Spitfire.

The club paid tribute to its Forever Captain, #18 Mickey Renaud prior to the game.

The Spitfires are back in action Monday afternoon in London against the top team the league, the Knights.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 1:45.