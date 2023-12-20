Spitfires' Liam Greentree selected to play in 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

A Windsor Spitfires right winger has been selected to play in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Liam Greentree was one of 40 players selected to play in the game in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Greentree is currently 11th in OHL League Leaders for points with 40 recorded. In the 28 games played, he has recorded 19 goals and 21 assists. This sits in the top five of all NHL draft eligible players with a 1.43 Pts/G.

The game, which goes on January 24, 2024, will see 40 players selected by the National Hockey League's 32 clubs from across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

These players will compete before hundreds of NHL scouts, and thousands of fans in an effort to improve their draft chances ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft which is scheduled for next June.

The 40 players will be assigned to either Team Red or Team White in the new year, while captains and alternates for both clubs will also be announced in January. Eight individuals were also selected as coaching staff for the big game.

Since this event was first introduced in 1996, it has featured 16 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft, including Windsor Spitfires' Taylor Hall in 2010, and other big names such as Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, John Tavares and more.

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Avenir Centre on Wednesday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m. EST.