Spitfires look for 3-1 lead in Kitchener tonight

Game 4 of the OHL Western Conference semifinal between the Windsor Spitfires and Rangers goes tonight in Kitchener.

The Spitfires lead the Rangers 2-1 in the best-of-7 series.

Windsor is coming off a 6-2 win on the road Tuesday night.

Head Coach Marc Savard joined AM800's The Morning Drive on Thursday, and says Tuesday's win was great bounce back game.

"It's a first time in a while our backs were against the wall," he continued.

"We've been on a pretty good run to end the season and through the playoffs for the series to go to one-one and then be able to come out the way we did the other night, I'm really proud of the guys."

Savard says he likes his team's chances tonight.

"Their backs are going to be up against the wall now so it's going to be a tough game, we got to expect that. I feel like our guys are starting to feel better and play a lot better than we did. We had a week off there and I thought we got a little rusty but I think we got our legs underneath us now. So I would expect a good effort from us tonight."

He says his team is dialled in.

"A lot of these guys you got to remember even Wyatt Johnston, it's his first playoffs in the OHL so he's having a pretty good one obviously. Again these kids are young and we're trying to work through some things but again I like our chances here if we come ready to play tonight," Savard said.

Johnston continues to lead the way offensively, now tied for second in playoff scoring with 17 points in nine games played so far.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.