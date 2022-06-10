Spitfires look for 3-1 series lead in OHL finals against Bulldogs

The Windsor Spitfires will go for a 3-1 lead in the OHL finals tonight, when they take on the Hamilton Bulldogs in Game 4.

The Spitfires are coming off a 6-3 win in Game 3 on Monday night.

Windsor forward Wyatt Johnston, named OHL Most Outstanding Player earlier this week, is leading the way offensively in the post season with 37 points in 21 games so far.

Goaltender Matt Onuska, after battling through injury late in the Flint series, returned to the net as the starter in Game 3 and made 35 saves in the win.

Puck drop for tonight's game at the WFCU Centre is set for 7 p.m. and AM800's pre-game coverage with Steve Bell gets underway at 6:45 p.m.

Game 5 goes Sunday afternoon in Hamilton.