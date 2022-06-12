Spitfires look for 3-2 series lead in OHL finals against Bulldogs

The Windsor Spitfires will go for a 3-2 lead in the OHL finals this afternoon, when they take on the Hamilton Bulldogs in Game 5.

The Spitfires are coming off a 3-2 loss in Game 4 on Friday night.

Windsor's Joshua Currie, and Captain Will Cuylle each had one point during Friday's game.

Puck drop for today's game at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton is set for 2 p.m.

Game 6 goes Monday afternoon in Windsor, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.