Spitfires look for 3-2 series lead in OHL finals against Bulldogs
The Windsor Spitfires will go for a 3-2 lead in the OHL finals this afternoon, when they take on the Hamilton Bulldogs in Game 5.
The Spitfires are coming off a 3-2 loss in Game 4 on Friday night.
Windsor's Joshua Currie, and Captain Will Cuylle each had one point during Friday's game.
Puck drop for today's game at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton is set for 2 p.m.
Game 6 goes Monday afternoon in Windsor, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.