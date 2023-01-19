Spitfires look for 5th straight win on home ice against Otters

The Windsor Spitfires will look to continue their red hot play of late on home ice tonight when they welcome the Erie Otters to town.

The Spitfires are riding a current four-game winning streak, and have only lost two games since returning from the holiday break.

Erie is coming off a 2-1 win over Missisauga on Monday.

Windsor is sitting third overall in the Ontario Hockey League, with a record of 26-9-3-1, and leads both the Western Conference and West Division as well.

The Spits have been led by their offence of late, with four or more goals scored in their four straight wins.

Newcomers Brett Harrison and Shane Wright have provided a spark offensively since being acquired, with Harrison posting 10 points in five games played and Wright putting up six points in three games.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre, with the AM800 pre-game show getting underway at 6:50 p.m.