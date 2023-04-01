Spitfires look for a win in Game 2 of OHL Playoffs against the Rangers

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking for a win tonight when they play game two of the OHL Playoffs.

Windsor and Kitchener are playing in the best-of-seven series, where the Rangers claimed victory of game one.

The two teams battled it out on Thursday evening at the WFCU Centre, where the Spitfires fell 5-3 to the Rangers.

Spitfires Noah Morneau was handed a two game suspension by the OHL after batting the puck out of the air and into the stands as the first period horn sounded on Thursday.

He will miss games two and three.

Windsor finished first in the Western Conference while the Rangers finished eighth.

The two teams will remain in Windsor for game two tonight.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.