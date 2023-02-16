Spitfires look for eighth straight win as they battle Flint

The Windsor Spitfires are on fire and will look for their eighth consecutive win tonight against Flint.

The Spits go head-to-head against the Firebirds at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off a 5-2 victory against Saginaw on Saturday evening.

Flint is also coming off a 4-2 win on Saturday evening when they took on Owen Sound.

The Spits continue to hold onto the number one position in the West Division with a 35-12-3-1 record while the Firebirds sit in fourth with a 24-25-3-1 record.

Earlier this week, Windsor made their way back on CHL's Top 10 Rankings on Tuesday, sitting in 10th.

Spitfires' captain, Matthew Maggio, continues to dominate the leaderboard and still sits in first for most points in the league with 84, and most goals with 41.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

