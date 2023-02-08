Spitfires look for fifth straight win as they take on the Firebirds in Flint

The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight and looking for their fifth straight win when they take on the Firebirds in Flint.

The Spits are coming off a huge 8-1 victory on Sunday evening when they took on the Owen Sound Attack at home.

Both teams are in the West Division, however Windsor is dominating the division in first place with a 32-12-3-1 record, while Flint sits in fourth with a 23-23-3-1 record.

The Spits are also third overall in the OHL, with the North Bay Battalion in second, and the Ottawa 67's in first.

Spitfires captain, Matthew Maggio continues to rise on the leaderboard as well, sitting in first in the league for points at 79, and first in goals with 40.

Maggio was named 'OHL Player of the Week' for second time this season on Monday.

Puck drop for tonight's game in Flint is set for 7 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell gets underway at 6:45 p.m.