Spitfires look for first regular season win when they take on the Battalion

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking for their first regular season win when they take on the North Bay Battalion Thursday evening at the WFCU Centre.

The Spits are coming off back-to-back losses, a 4-2 loss against the Guelph Storm on Saturday, and a 8-2 loss against the Sarnia Sting on Friday evening.

North Bay, who are in the Eastern Conference, played three games so far this season, winning only one. They are currently third in the Central Division.

The Spitfires are currently sitting in fourth in the West Division.

Puck-drop at the WFCU Centre is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show at 6:50 p.m. with Steve Bell on AM800.