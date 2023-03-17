Spitfires look for fourth straight win against the Greyhounds

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking for their fourth straight win tonight in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Spits will travel to play back-to-back games tonight and Saturday night against the Soo Greyhounds.

Windsor is coming off a 6-5 overtime victory on Wednesday evening against the visiting Saginaw Spirit.

Wednesday night's game was also a huge night for the Spitfires' captain, Matthew Maggio, as he scored his 50th goal of the season.

Maggio is the first player since Steve Ott in the 2000-2001 season to hit 50 goals on the season.

Windsor's Alex Christopoulos is gearing up to hit the 50 goal mark as well with just five games left in the regular season.

Christopoulos is just a handful of goals away at 45 this season.

The Spitfires have already clinched a playoff position, however the Greyhounds have not.

The two teams have battled it out four times this season, where the Spits claimed victory each time.

Both Windsor and the Soo are in the Western Division, where the Spitfires sit first with a 41-16-4-2 record and the Greyhounds are in fifth with a 18-31-9-6 record.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:07 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.