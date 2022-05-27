Spitfires look for road split in Game 4 against Firebirds

The Windsor Spitfires look for the road split in Flint on Friday night, when they take on the Firebirds in Game 4 of the OHL's Western Conference finals.

The Spitfires are coming off a 6-3 loss in Game 3 on Wednesday night, where they gave up an early 3-0 lead.

Windsor is looking to knot the series up at 2-2, or face the daunting task of trying to come back from down 3-1 when the series shifts back to Windsor on Sunday for Game 5.

Despite being held off the scoresheet in Game 3, Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston continues to lead the OHL in playoff scoring with 27 points in 14 games played.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. tonight, with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.