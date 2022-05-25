Spitfires look for series lead in Game 3 against Firebirds

The Windsor Spitfires are in Flint tonight looking to grab the series lead against the Firebirds in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals best-of-seven, currently sitting tied at a game apiece.

The Spitfires are coming off a big 7-2 victory in Game 2 on Monday night.

Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston is pacing the league atop the OHL playoffs scoring list, with 27 points in 13 games played so far.

Goaltender Mathias Onuska is tied for second in the OHL in playoff victories, with Firebirds netminder Luke Cavallin, and sits third in goals against average at 2.38.

AM800's pregame coverage with Steve Bell will get underway at 6:45 p.m. with puck drop set for 7 p.m.