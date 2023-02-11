Spitfires look for seventh straight win against the Spirit

The Windsor Spitfires are looking for their seventh straight win tonight when they take on the Spirit in Saginaw.

Windsor is coming off a 5-4 overtime victory on Thursday evening against the Soo Greyhounds at home.

The Spitfires have been playing exceptionally well the past three weeks, doubling up on numerous teams with huge victories.

Windsor and Saginaw are both in the same division, the West, with Windsor in first place with a 34-12-3-1 record, while Saginaw is in third with a 26-20-2-0 record.

Windsor's captain, Matthew Maggio, continues to rise on the leaderboard for the league. He sits in first place with most points at 84, and in first for most goals with 41.

The Spitfires' Alex Christopoulos is also fighting to stay on the leaderboard for most goal, he sits a few positions lower than Maggio in fifth place with 33.

Puck drop in Saginaw is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.