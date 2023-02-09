Spitfires look for sixth straight win as they take on the Soo Greyhounds

The Windsor Spitfires are looking for their sixth straight win tonight after a huge victory on Wednesday.

Last night, Windsor took on the Flint Firebird where they dominated 9-3 in Flint.

Tonight, the Spits are back at the WFCU Centre to take on the Soo Greyhounds.

Windsor and the Soo went head-to-head on January 29 where Windsor had a huge 9-4 victory. And again on February 2 where the Spits won 7-4.

Both teams are in the Western Division, with Windsor in first with a 32-12-3-1 record, and the Greyhounds in the fifth place position with a 14-22-7-5.

Windsor's captain, Matthew Maggio, continues to climb to the top of the leaderboards, and now sits at 82 points overall with 40 goals.

Spitfires' Alex Christopoulos has also been working his way up the leaderboard for goals with 33. Christopoulous had a hat trick during last nights game.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.