Spitfires look for third straight win as they battle the Spirit 

The Spitfires go for a third straight win as they host the Saginaw Spirit tonight at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off back to back wins last weekend against Guelph and Kitchener.

The Spits and London are tied for top spot in the OHL Western Conference with each team having six games remaining in the regular season.

The Knights are also in action against the Storm in Guelph.

AM800's coverage of the Spits and Spirit starts with the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 6:50.