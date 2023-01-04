Spitfires look for third straight win at home against Saginaw

The Windsor Spitfires are looking for their third straight win tonight at home when they take on the Saginaw Spirit.

The Spits are coming off a victory on New Year's Eve at home against the Kitchener Rangers where they won 5-4 in overtime.

Windsor's Matthew Maggio is currently leading for the most goals in the league with 26 total.

His teammate, Alex Christopoulos, is in fifth for most goals with 24.

Both teams are in the West Division, with Saginaw in first place, and Windsor in second.

Windsor has a 21-8-3-1 record, while the Spirit hold a 23-9-2-0 record.

The Spitfires will have a couple of new faces on their bench during the game.

On Tuesday, Windsor acquired defenceman Jacob Holmes from the Sudbury Wolves and forward Brett Harrison from the Oshawa Generals in exchange for draft picks.

Puck drop tonight is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre, with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m.