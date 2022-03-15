Spitfires look for two straight wins on the road against the Sting

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking to make it two straight wins on the road when they travel to Sarnia tonight to take on the Sting.

Windsor is coming off of a 5-4 overtime win over the Erie Otters their last time out on Saturday.

The Spitfires enter tonight's game with a record of 31-15-3-3, good for 68 points and third place in the West Division.

Windsor's Wyatt Johnston continues pacing the team, currently sitting on top of the league's scoring list with 96 points.

The Spitfires and Sting face off at 7 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show getting going at 6:45 p.m.