Spitfires look to close out Sting at home in Game 5

The Windsor Spitfires will look to punch their ticket to the second round of the OHL playoffs tonight on home ice against the Sarnia Sting in Game 5.

The Spits are coming off a 4-1 win in Game 4 on Thursday night in Sarnia.

Wyatt Johnston, with a goal and four assists through four games, and captain Will Cuylle with three goals and four points through four games, have led the way offensively for Windsor.

Goaltender Mathias Onuska has been a rock for the Spitfires in the opening round, with a 1.51 goals against average and a .926 save percentage.

Puck drop tonight is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre, with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

