Spitfires look to continue hot streak at home against Spirit

The Windsor Spitfires look to continue their red hot play of late Thursday night when they welcome the Saginaw Spirit to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off a 7-5 win against the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday, and look to run their current winning streak to five games tonight.

The Spitfires enter tonight's game leading both the Western Conference and the West Division, while still maintaining a game in hand on both Sault Ste. Marie and Flint who close behind them.

With 11 games remaining in the regular season, Windsor boasts a record of 35-16-3-3.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. and all the action can be heard on AM800, with the pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 7:15 p.m.